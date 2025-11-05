Radiohead kick off their European tour with a career-spanning setlist in Madrid - here's everything they played and where they're headed next

Radiohead have returned to the stage for the first time in seven years, kicking off their European tour with a dazzling, career-spanning set at Madrid's Movistar Arena.

The show marks the start of the band's long-awaited return tour, which will see them play a total of 20 dates across five European residencies in November and December.

The legendary Oxford rockers delighted fans with a 25-song set, playing tracks from every studio album bar Pablo Honey, and starting with fan-favourite-come-viral-hit, Let Down (which Yorke recently confessed he didn't even want to keep on OK Computer).

The set continued with picks from the band's 2003 record, Hail to the Thief (including 2 + 2 = 5 and the first outing of Sit Down. Stand Up since 2004), before rattling through King of Limb's Bloom, Ok Computer's Lucky, and A Moon Shaped Pool's Ful Stop.

Although refraining from much in the way of crowd interaction, frontman Thom Yorke seemed upbeat throughout the show, with fans capturing his unique and expressive dancing during a number of tracks, including yet more Hail to the Thief picks like Myxomatosis and The Gloaming.

As well as a liberal sprinkling of OK Computer hits like No Surprises, Paranoid Android and Karma Police, the set also contained highlights from the iconic left-turn follow-up Kid A, such as synth-driven tracks Idioteque and Everything In It's Right Place, the brooding The National Anthem, and the haunting How to Disappear Completely.

There were plenty of other fan favourites too, including the likes of Weird Fishes/Arpeggi, Videotape, 15 Step and Bodysnatchers from 2007's In Rainbow's; another Hail to the Thief deep cut in the wordy A Wolf at the Door; and the trance-like Daydreaming, which was the sole outing from A Moon Shaped Pool, the band's most recent LP released back in 2016.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After Idioteque, Radiohead closed out their set with a seven-song encore featuring Fake Plastic Trees (the show's only song from The Bends), Subterranean Homesick Alien, There There (for a grand total of six Hail to the Thief titles), and a lone song from 2001's Amnesiac, You and Whose Army?.

It's not just fans who are glad the band are back on stage - their return has been well-received by critics too, with plenty of glowing reviews arriving after the show had concluded.

Both Stephen Phelan at The Guardian and Will Hodgkinson at The Times gave the tour opener a hefty five-star ratings, with Hodgkinson describing the show as "a remarkable two hours" and Phelan calling it "an absolute joy".

Craig McLean at The Independent called the band "transcendent", even after 87 months away from touring, and the likes of Angie Martoccio for Rolling Stone and Neil McCormick over at The Telegraph were equally impressed by the band's ability to simultaneously dazzle audiences, live up to their lofty reputation and have fun doing it.

"Radiohead play like they are principally there to amuse themselves", writes McCormick. "The fact that they can mesmerise an arena full of fans whilst they are doing so is a testament to just what an outrageously exciting band they are."

Radiohead - Weird Fishes / Arpeggi (Live in Madrid, 04.11.2025) - YouTube Watch On

There's no doubt that the band seem to be enjoying their comeback (and their first shows in the round) as much as their audience is, and as Angie Martoccio notes "as they’ve proved over the last seven years, they don’t need to do these shows" - they're just a long-awaited treat for Radiohead fans young and old.

Radiohead are due to play another 19 dates across Europe, including another tonight in Madrid. It's anyone's guess what they'll be playing, given the anything-goes "busking" approach the band is taking to the 70-song setlist, but you can see the full list of tour dates below:

4th / 5th / 7th / 8th November – Madrid, Spain, Movistar Arena

14th / 15th / 17th / 18th November – Bologna, Italy, Unipol Arena

21st / 22nd / 24th / 25th November – London, UK, The O2

1st / 2nd / 4th / 5th December – Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena

8th / 9th / 11th / 12th December – Berlin, Germany, Uber Arena

The full Radiohead 2025 setlist