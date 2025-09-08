“We’ve like whittled it down to about 70 songs”: Colin Greenwood suggests Radiohead will have an anything-goes approaching to the setlists for upcoming gigs

Last week, Radiohead announced their first live dates for seven years and now attention has turned to what they’ll actually play at the series of European residencies later this year.

In a new interview on the Adam Buxton Podcast, bassist Colin Greenwood has suggested that the band will take a “busking approach” to assembling their setlist.

“Oh, I think it’s going to be a mixed set,” he told Buxton. “I think we’ve like whittled it down to about 70 songs. And me and my brother (guitarist Jonny Greenwood) are not on the setlist committee, we’re not allowed, because we’re too indecisive.”

“So we’ll play anything in any order, at any time. We sort of take a busking attitude to the Radiohead setlist,” he added before hinting that if rehearsals throw up new material, they could chuck that in too:

“It’s going to be the first time I think we’ve done shows where we haven’t got new material to play as work in progress. But you never know, some stuff might come up or not or whatever, so.”

(2025/09/05) Adam Buxton Podcast - 2025 Tour Interview - Radiohead [Colin Greenwood] - YouTube Watch On

Tickets for the five residencies go on sale this Friday and if you’re interested you should have already registered on Radiohead’s website. Fans will have to wait until Wednesday (September 10) to see if they have received an unlock code to buy tickets.

Punters will only be allowed to buy a maximum of four tickets each and the largest portion of seats will be allocated to fans living nearer the shows.

“There will be allocations for those who wish to travel inside Europe and for those outside Europe,” the band have said in a statement. “Our aim is to distribute tickets according to demand in a fair and geographically convenient way.”

To their credit, the band have also announced that UK ticket prices will include a £1 levy that will go to the Music Live Trust’s initiative to raise funds for grassroots venues. For the European dates, €1 per ticket will go to Médecins Sans Frontières, with Radiohead promising to match the total raised.