MusicRadar deals of the week: Score $170 off a PRS SE Silver Sky, $200 off a Casio piano, and big savings on a host of studio gear

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week! Get ready to dive into a treasure trove of fantastic offers on top-rated musical gear from across the internet. We curate a fresh batch of jaw-dropping discounts every week, so be sure to swing by regularly to catch the latest steals.

As the leaves begin to change and the crisp autumn air sets in, it’s the perfect time for musicians to dive into some incredible savings.

Guitar Center is rolling out its Fall Sale with discounts of up to 30% on big-name brands like Fender, PRS, Adam Audio, and EV. Meanwhile, Sweetwater is sweetening the season with up to 50% off essential studio gear, including microphones, monitors, headphones, and interfaces. But the savings don’t stop there!

From now until November 3rd, musicians can fall into savings on select gear at Reverb's Fall Into Gear Sales Event, boasting discounts of up to 60%. It’s a golden opportunity for anyone looking to elevate their sound this season.

EPIC DEAL Save $170 PRS SE Silver Sky: was $849 now $679 at Guitar Center Save $170 on the guitar that Paul Reed Smith and John Mayer co-designed as Mayer’s ultimate single-coil-loaded double cutaway. This alder-bodied electric has a maple neck fitted with a maple fingerboard, 22 frets, and a classic 25.5” scale length.

Save $200 Casio AP-550BK: was $2,999 now $2,799 at Sweetwater Sound With Casio's multi-dimensional AiR processing, 88 scaled hammer action keys, 26 additional tones and a very accessible playing action, this is a superb option for beginners and intermediates, and with $200 off, you really can't go wrong.

Save $100 Kali Audio IN-5 Powered Monitor: was $449 now $349 at Sweetwater Sound The Kali Audio IN-5 is a top-tier studio monitor that delivers unmatched precision and accuracy for its price. With a ruler-flat frequency response, it delivers an honest sound, letting you hear a true representation of your mix. Its coaxial design ensures a uniform soundstage, making it a reliable choice for any studio setup.

Save 12% ($80) Line 6 HX Effects: was $649.99 now $569.99 at Sweetwater Sound Line 6 created the HX multi-effects unit for those who want a neat, clean and cost-effective effects processor. With $100 off in the Sweetwater sale, you can use the HX to replace your ‘board entirely or simply use it as a complementary option for an existing setup.

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: