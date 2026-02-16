Get golden-era guitar tone with $600 off thanks to the awesome Presidents' Day sale on Vintera II guitars over at the official Fender store
Fender just launched a slew of deals for Presidents' Day with some monumental discounts
Presidents’ Day just got real thanks to this latest sale over at Fender, where you can bag yourself some titanic discounts of up to $600 off guitars and accessories. The best deals are on Vintera II guitars, where you’ll find reductions on golden-era Strats, Teles, Mustangs, Jaguars, and more.
It’s not just Vintera II guitars that have got a discount, either. If you’re after something a little cheaper, then you can pick up some nice savings on Squier guitars, with the Paranormal, Sonic, and Affinity series instruments all seeing money off in the sale.
Fender Presidents’ Day: Up to $570 off guitars
Fender’s Presidents’ Day sale is leading the charge with some staggering discounts on guitars. With up to $570 knocked off Fender Vintera II and Player Plus guitars, as well as some nice savings on Squier Sonic, Paranormal, and Affinity series instruments, it’s definitely the best place to shop for a deal on a guitar from the big ‘F’ right now.
I’ve had a look through the sale in its entirety, and these are the three guitars that stood out ot me the most. The Fender 70th Anniversary Vintera II Antigua Strat has got the biggest reduction overall, with a massive $600 slashed off the price. Unusually for a Strat, it features a hardtail bridge, which makes the tuning super stable. As an anniversary guitar, it’s also far more likely to retain its value.
Based on one of the most iconic guitars in the Fender stable, the Fender Vintera II 50s Nocaster has also got a gigantic reduction of $510 in the sale. Despite the period-correct apparel, the pickups are hotter than you might think, delivering a very girthy tone not too far removed from what you’d expect to find on a Les Paul. The ‘U’ profile neck is similarly deceptive, feeling much more comfortable in the hand than you might expect from a vintage profile.
Finally, I absolutely love the look of this Fender Vintera II 70s Strat, and the price isn’t bad either. With $410 off the regular price, it’s down from $1209.99 to just $799.99, which makes it superb value if you want a rock-solid gigging guitar. The all-vintage appointments like the 7.25” radius, narrow tall frets, and ‘U’ neck profile make it great for big bends and vibrato, and a vintage tremolo and ‘F’ stamped tuning machines keep things feeling authentic.
Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at MusicRadar. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on audio interfaces, studio headphones, studio monitors, and pretty much anything else recording-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites, including Guitar World, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and producing bands, he's also an alumnus of Spirit Studios, where he studied studio engineering and music production. When not writing for MusicRadar, you'll find him making a racket with northern noise punks Never Better.
