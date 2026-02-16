Get golden-era guitar tone with $600 off thanks to the awesome Presidents' Day sale on Vintera II guitars over at the official Fender store

Presidents’ Day just got real thanks to this latest sale over at Fender, where you can bag yourself some titanic discounts of up to $600 off guitars and accessories . The best deals are on Vintera II guitars, where you’ll find reductions on golden-era Strats, Teles, Mustangs, Jaguars, and more.

It’s not just Vintera II guitars that have got a discount, either. If you’re after something a little cheaper, then you can pick up some nice savings on Squier guitars, with the Paranormal, Sonic, and Affinity series instruments all seeing money off in the sale.

Fender Presidents’ Day: Up to $570 off guitars

Fender’s Presidents’ Day sale is leading the charge with some staggering discounts on guitars. With up to $570 knocked off Fender Vintera II and Player Plus guitars, as well as some nice savings on Squier Sonic, Paranormal, and Affinity series instruments, it’s definitely the best place to shop for a deal on a guitar from the big ‘F’ right now.

I’ve had a look through the sale in its entirety, and these are the three guitars that stood out ot me the most. The Fender 70th Anniversary Vintera II Antigua Strat has got the biggest reduction overall, with a massive $600 slashed off the price . Unusually for a Strat, it features a hardtail bridge, which makes the tuning super stable. As an anniversary guitar, it’s also far more likely to retain its value.

Based on one of the most iconic guitars in the Fender stable, the Fender Vintera II 50s Nocaster has also got a gigantic reduction of $510 in the sale . Despite the period-correct apparel, the pickups are hotter than you might think, delivering a very girthy tone not too far removed from what you’d expect to find on a Les Paul. The ‘U’ profile neck is similarly deceptive, feeling much more comfortable in the hand than you might expect from a vintage profile.