"These places are legendary”: Sam Fender’s arena tour raises over £100,000 for UK’s small venues

Here’s some good news to brighten a damp early autumn day – Sam Fender’s recent arena tour has raised over £100,000 for the Music Venue Trust, money which will now be distributed to 38 independent venues across England, Scotland and Wales.

It’s a result of the Lifeline Fund, which was set up by the MVT in 2023 to use contributions from arena and stadium tours to directly support small venues, promoters and artists. Artists to have taken part in the scheme include Coldplay, Katy Perry, Enter Shikari and indeed Fender.

Half of the 38 venues have received emergency relief, designed to prevent imminent closures due to financial crises, legal disputes, floods or fires.



The other half received £50,000 in direct improvement grants so they can make upgrades to facilities, technical equipment, and infrastructure. Among the venues to have benefited so far are London’s Paper Dress Vintage, Clwb Ifor Bach in Cardiff, Glasgow’s Sub Club and the White Hotel in Manchester.

Sam Fender - People Watching (Official Video starring Andrew Scott) - YouTube Watch On

In a statement, Fender himself that: "It’s brilliant to see that the money raised from the arena tour is making a real difference to so many venues.

"The idea that money from shows in big venues supports the smaller venues, where it all starts for musicians like me, is just common sense. These places are legendary."

The MVT's CEO, Mark Davyd, praised Fender's contribution in a statement and said that his support has "created a real and lasting impact on the grassroots music ecosystem. This collaboration underscores how large-scale events can directly help sustain the smaller venues that are essential for nurturing the next generation of musical talent.”

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At present, the £1 levy for smaller venues on arena and stadium shows is merely voluntary. The government has backed the idea but as yet there has been no move to legislate – the Department of Culture, Media and Sport seem to be relying on the music industry to do the ‘right thing’.

They may be waiting a long time. It really shouldn’t be up to a few A-list artists with their hearts in the right place to save the UK’s small venues.