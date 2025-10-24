Think you know your... Rush?
MusicRadar quiz: Do you know your 2112 from your YYZ? Time to prove it!
Rush are back! The prog-rock titans are hitting the road six years after the death of drummer/lyricist Neil Peart.
Bassist/vocalist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson have teamed up with German drummer Anika Nilles for a North American trek. “It’s been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of Rush alongside our fallen bandmate and friend Neil," said Lee.
Now, having been "blown away by the response to the announcement", the band have added 29 dates to the initially revealed run of 12, turning the Fifty Something tour into a 41-gig marathon. The tour kicks off in LA next June.
Are you a Fly By Night fan, with no Ghost of a Chance in our Rush quiz? Let's find out.
