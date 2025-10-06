"Alex and I have done some serious soul searching and come to the decision that we miss it": Geddy Lee confirms that Rush are going back on the road with Anika Nilles joining them on drums

It’s official: Rush are returning next year for a tour they hope will celebrate their 50 year legacy and honour their late bandmate Neil Peart.

The two surviving members, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, have announced that they will be performing 12 gigs in seven cities in North America next summer. The 50 Something Tour will mark the first time the band have performed in eleven years, since the end of their R40 tour in August 2015.

In a statement, Geddy Lee said: “It’s been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of Rush alongside our fallen bandmate and friend Neil. A lifetime’s worth of songs that we had put our cumulative hearts and souls into writing, recording and playing together onstage.

"And so, after all that has gone down since that last show, Alex and I have done some serious soul searching and come to the decision that we f***ing miss it, and that it’s time for a celebration of 50-something years of Rush music.

"So in 2026 my BFF Lerxst (aka Alex Lifeson) and I are going to hit the road once again to pay tribute to our past and to Neil by performing a vast selection of Rush songs in a handful of cities. No small task, because as we all know Neil was irreplaceable.”

So who, you might well ask, is going to take the place of the late Neil Peart? Well, behind the kit will be Anika Nilles. She’s a 42-year-old drummer from Germany who made her name with her YouTube content, and has released two albums with her band Nevell as well as playing with Jeff Beck. She is highly rated, not least by MusicRadar: she was rated Number 3 in our list of ‘Best Clinicians’ in 2019.

The tour has the blessing of both Peart’s widow Carrie Nuttall-Peart and his daughter, Olivia, who together have put out a statement of their own.

“We are thrilled to support the Fifty Something tour, celebrating a band whose music has resonated and inspired fans for generations, and to honour Neil’s extraordinary legacy as both a drummer and lyricist.

“Neil’s musicianship was singular. Inimitable in his artistry, and unmatched in the depth and imagination he brought to the lyrics that inspired and moved so many, he profoundly shaped how fans connected with him and the band, giving voice and meaning to their own lives. As the band enters this new chapter, it promises to be truly unforgettable. We are excited to see how their new vision unfolds, and to hear this legendary music played live once again.”

As yet, there is no indication whether any European dates will follow these North American ones.

So, as is the way with these things, fans are advised by sign up for the pre-sale by the end of Thursday 9 October Eastern Time by clicking here. The artist presale begins at 12pm local time on Monday 13 October in US and Canada on at 12pm Thursday 16 October in Mexico. The general sale starts at 12pm on Friday 17 October.