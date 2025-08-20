“After five minutes, I was like, can I just go back to the dressing room? My legs had turned to jelly”: Noel Gallagher on 'grossly underestimating' the band's tour, the gig he's most looking forward to playing and, yes, what he thinks of Liam now
“It’s great just to be back with Bonehead and Liam and just be doing it again"
Even as Oasis’s reunion tour completes its triumphant UK leg and rumbles on to points global, starting in Canada, the Gallagher brothers have remained relatively tight-lipped about the show, their comeback and, well, each other.
Now, chatting to UK sports channel Talksport, we have Noel’s first update from the frontline of their on-off-now-very-much-on fraternal tussle, and it seems to be going well.
“Liam’s smashing it. I’m proud of him,” Noel said. “"Having been fronting a band for 16 years, I know how difficult that is and I couldn't do the stadium thing like he does it, it's not in my nature.
“But I’ve got to say, I kind of look and I think, ‘Good for you mate.’ He’s been amazing.”
Considering the band more widely, he continued, “It’s great just to be back with Bonehead and Liam and just be doing it again. I guess when it’s all said and done we will sit and reflect on it, but it’s great being back in the band with Liam - I forgot how funny he was.”
Gallagher was also happy to admit to some realy wobbles as the mega-tour got underway, saying “I grossly underestimated what I was getting into. It was kind of after about five minutes, I was like, all right, can I just go back to the dressing room and start this again?”
“I’ve done stadiums before and all that, but I don’t mind telling you, my legs had turned to jelly after about halfway through the second song.”
Next up, Oasis swing through Canada, the US and Mexico, followed by a brief mop-up leg in the UK and a final jaunt through, basically, the rest of the world, including a visit to the venue Gallagher Sr says he’s most eagerly anticipating, the River Plate stadium in Beunos Aries.
“The Argentinians are without doubt in the top five places for us to play in the world and it’s the furthest away from Ireland and Manchester.
“Everybody is looking forward to River Plate because it’s a special, special, special place for us.”
