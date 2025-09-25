“I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”: Noel's "#1 favourite guitar" that Liam smashed the night Oasis split is up one of over 100 Gallagher-related items up for auction

The guitar that Liam Gallagher smashed up the evening Oasis split up in August 2009 is going up for auction.

It’s a 1960s Gibson ES-355 in red, and its place in rock history is that of the straw that broke the camel’s back regarding Noel and his relationship with his younger bro.

As you might recall, the pair had been sniping at each other on social media and in the press for quite some time in the run-up to an appearance at the Paris Rock en Seine festival.

There was a backstage fight just before Oasis were about to go on stage. The 335 got smashed, and the next morning, via the band’s website, came the confirmation: “It’s with some sadness and great relief to tell you that I quit Oasis tonight,” Noel wrote. “People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.”

The guitar is now fully repaired and is expected to fetch up to £500,000 at the Propstore Music Memorabilia auction which takes place on October 23 and 24.

It’s one of over 100 Oasis-related items that Propstore is accepting bids for, including the Takamine FP460SC acoustic that Noel used to record Wonderwall, which is expected to go for anything between £200,000 and £400,000.

(Image credit: Propstore)

Also up for grabs is a pair of John Lennon’s old specs; some tinted prescription glasses that the ex-Beatle wore during his 1973 – 75 ‘lost weekend’ period. Those are likely to go for between £150,000 and £300,000.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mark Hochman, Propstore’s Music Specialist, said in a statement: “Propstore’s auction is a celebration of music history, with guitars that shaped the sound of a generation, handwritten lyrics that capture the first spark of legendary songs, and personal items that offer a glimpse into the lives of the world’s greatest music artists.

"From John Lennon’s unmistakable glasses to Noel Gallagher’s iconic guitars, these are not just collectables; they’re cultural touchstones that have inspired millions.”

The auction is a two-day affair. The first will be held at The Cumberland Hotel, London on October 23 and will feature in-person bidding open to the public. The following day’s auction is online only and will feature the 100+ Oasis-related items, including Noel’s guitars.

If you have a few spare thousand burning a hole in your wallet and fancy getting your hands on some rock history, the full catalogue is available to view and bid on at Propstore.