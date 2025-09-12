“The Sphere? I’m hoping, one of these days, to go there and sit and watch myself doing it, so I don't have to": David Gilmour says he’d be open to a Floyd avatar show at the Sphere

David Gilmour has suggested that he might be – in theory – up for the idea of a Pink Floyd avatar show at the Sphere.

The 79-year-old guitarist made the comments when he took part in a Q&A at the UK premiere of his Live At The Circus Maximus concert film at London’s BFI IMAX. He was asked about the idea of playing the Las Vegas venue and said: “The Sphere? Well, you know, I’m hoping, one of these days, to go there and sit and watch myself doing it, which is something I’ve always wanted to do. My avatar, you know? So I don’t actually have to get up and do it.”

Well, yes, why not? After all, there’s practically zero chance of the real Pink Floyd doing another live show. Though Rick Wright is no longer with us, Messrs Gilmour, Mason and Waters all are and could plausibly pre-record their instrumental parts and leave the heavy lifting to the light show.

Funnily enough, it’s not the first time Gilmour has mentioned the notion of a Floyd avatar show. Speaking to Uncut last year, he said he’d be open to it, though only under specific conditions: “If someone came up with all the money and all the brilliant ideas – and then once we’ve agreed to a series of very, very difficult and onerous conditions – I’d say, ‘Yeah, OK.’”

He also sounded less impressed with the Abba Voyage show though, saying: “I thought the images of them were sort of OK, but they weren’t ever going to convince me it was real. If you’re down the sort of mosh pit end of the thing and it’s all going on, it’s probably great. The best moment for me was when the live band played a song on their own.”

What might be more likely is a Gilmour solo residency at the Sphere. In an interview with Rolling Stone last week he revealed that it could be a possibility:

“They have been on and suggested that I might do something there,” he said. “In the future, who knows. I haven’t got that far. It will be in there amongst the plans that we are to think about.”