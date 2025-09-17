SampleRadar: 497 free modular percussion samples
Raw and crunchy loops and toplines, wild and wacky percussive FX and semi-modular madness from the Korg MS-20
Modular synthesizers are some of the most powerful tools in the electronic musician's arsenal, offering a level of flexibility and freedom that's unrivalled by conventional synths.
Making it possible to create a customized instrument from multiple modules made by different manufacturers, each with unique abilities, modular lets you build your own dream synth, one that's designed to cater to your specific musical interests and workflow.
Modular isn't without its drawbacks, however. Expensive, complex and prone to technical difficulties, it's a hobby that requires some investment. That's why we've dedicated our latest sample pack to the sounds of modular percussion, saving you the time and energy of dialling in synthesized drums from a Eurorack rig of your own.
Our modular percussion sample pack is made up of a collection of tempo-labelled percussive loops and toplines, joined by a variety of individual drum hits with which to build your own kits. We've also thrown in a handful of wild and wacky percussive FX and a bonus pack of one-shots produced by a semi-modular classic, the Korg MS-20.
What you need to know
Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example sounds
Modular percussion samples: click to download
Modular percussion samples (191MB)
