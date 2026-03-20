SampleRadar: 303 free organic drone samples
This sample pack takes a set of field recordings and drags them kicking and screaming into a state of drone
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Drones are a fantastically useful musical tool, whether you're placing them in the background of a track to provide a subtle sense of atmosphere and texture, or basing an entire ambient track on a single stretched-out chord.
Drones are often created with synths, or perhaps a guitar run through a reverb pedal or two, but we've taken a slightly different approach with our latest sample pack, transforming a collection of field recordings into organic drone samples through creative audio editing and processing.
They may have started life as recordings of glaciers, rainstorms, steam trains and extractor fans, but these samples have been timestretched, distorted and mangled via a variety of effects to drag them kicking and screaming into a state of drone.Article continues below
What you need to know
All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice.
Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Examples
Organic drone samples: click to download
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For more than 97,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub.
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