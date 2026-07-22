"As Ozzy would say, 'when you want to remember me, just yank up the music really loud, as loud as you can get it, and just head bang'": Sharon Osbourne remembers her husband, a year on from his death

It’s a year to the day since Ozzy Osbourne left us and his widow Sharon has been talking to the BBC about her memories of him and how she wants people to remember the man.

She was being interviewed by BBC Radio WM as Birmingham holds its first Ozzy Day, to celebrate the legacy of one of its most famous sons. Sharon said she wanted people to remember him as “funny and charismatic and real… As Ozzy would say, 'when you want to remember me, just yank up the music really loud, as loud as you can get it, and just head bang.'"

"He was authentic," she remembered. "He never tried to be anything other than what he was, and he would tell you the truth about everything and that was him, you knew where you were with him.

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“He was just so genuine and funny. I mean we could have the worst arguments in the world but we would end up laughing because he would say something so ridiculous that we would just crack up."

Celebrate Ozzy Day on July 22nd 2026. Birmingham 20:00hrs. 1 year on #metal #ozzyday #ozzyosbourne - YouTube Watch On

There are a whole load of events happening as part of Ozzy Day today, from guided walks to exhibitions to pop up performances of the man’s music. BBC News has all the information you need.

Talking about the celebrations in Birmingham, Sharon said: "This is the home of metal. It's Ozzy's home, it's where he was born, what he loved and [Ozzy Day] wouldn't work anywhere else. He loved this city, he loved its people. He was proud of being a Brummie and that's it."

As you probably remember, Ozzy’s death came just two weeks after the Back To The Beginning gig at Villa Park, which collected together probably the greatest ever line up of rock and metal acts to be seen in one place, as well as raising money for three charities: Cure Parkinson's, Acorns Children's Hospice and Birmingham Children's Hospital's charity.

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In the BBC interview Sharon said that the charity support was "something that will go on... We will continue that until we find a cure for Parkinson's, because people don't realise it's more and more prevalent." Ozzy was, of course, diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019.

Of Back To The Beginning, she said: "It was something my family, my grandchildren, my children will never forget. The outpouring of love and respect that was there for Ozzy, and it just meant everything."