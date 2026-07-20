“A true original who lived entirely on her own terms”: L7 announce that bassist Jennifer Finch has died

A very sad update on a story we brought you last week: L7 bassist Jennifer Finch, who had been suffering from an aggressive form of brain cancer, has died, aged just 59.

The LA grunge rockers announced the news on Saturday (July 18) via Instagram, saying: “With a very heavy heart we announce that our beloved bandmate, friend, and fellow troublemaker Jennifer Finch has passed away today."

“She had a long courageous fight with brain cancer and was loved by many wonderful friends, musical peers and fans worldwide. We love you Jennifer.”

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

The band later posted another statement, saying: “We are shattered by the loss of our beloved bandmate, sister and friend Jennifer Finch, whose fierce spirit, humour and boundless creativity helped shape L7 and changed all of our lives forever.

“Jennifer was a true original who lived entirely on her own terms, and the impact she made on music, art and everyone lucky enough to know her cannot be measured. We love her beyond words and will carry her with us always. Rest in power our dear friend.”

The extent of Finch’s condition was only revealed last week, when the band announced that they were launching a GoFundMe campaign for her ongoing care and medical expenses. In the week the campaign was live it raised nearly $400,000.

Finch wasn’t quite a founder member of L7 – she joined in 1986, after a stint in Sugar Babydoll, a short-lived band that also featured Courtney Love and future Babes In Toyland guitarist Kat Bjelland. She stayed all through their period of greatest success, including their Bricks Are Heavy and Hungry For Stink albums, from 1992 and 1994 respectively, before leaving in 1996, citing money and health issues.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

L7 - Everglade (Official Music Video) 4K - YouTube Watch On

The bassist then worked as a photographer, graphic designer and digital media professional though she continued to keep her hand in with music, playing in the bands OtherStarPeople and The Shocker.

But when L7 reformed in 2014, she returned to the fold. The group recorded one more album, Scatter The Rats, in 2019, and had continued to do what heritage bands of their vintage do: tour classic albums in full, reissue their back catalogue and enjoy a less-pressured second wind.

Earlier this year, L7 had announced The Last Hurrah 2026, which they were spinning as their final North American tour. Last week the band confirmed that that would go ahead with Finch’s blessing. It will now surely double-up as a celebration of both the bassist’s life and the fondly-regarded band she played in.