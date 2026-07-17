The Battle of Clevermore: It's MusicRadar's Quiz of the Week #14!

It's Friday, and that can only mean one thing - it's Quiz of the Week time again!

With the week drawing to a close, we take a look back and pluck out our 10 favourite stories, then put you to the test to see if you've been paying attention (or not)…

This week we've got outrageous quotes, unlikely collabs and the end of music as we know it… So have you got what it takes to get that top ten?

Hit it!