The Battle of Clevermore: It's MusicRadar's Quiz of the Week #14!
Take our 10-question quiz of this week's hottest music news
It's Friday, and that can only mean one thing - it's Quiz of the Week time again!
With the week drawing to a close, we take a look back and pluck out our 10 favourite stories, then put you to the test to see if you've been paying attention (or not)…
This week we've got outrageous quotes, unlikely collabs and the end of music as we know it… So have you got what it takes to get that top ten?
Hit it!
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Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.
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