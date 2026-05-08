What just happened? It's MusicRadar's Quiz of the Week #5!

It's Quiz of the Week time again!

At the end of each week we take a look back, pluck out 10 of our favourite stories from the week, then put you to the test to see if you've been paying attention (or not)…

There are outrageous quotes, unlikely new gear and a raft of impossible collaborations to contemplate this week.

So have you got what it takes to earn that perfect ten?

Let's start this up!