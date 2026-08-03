Olivia Rodrigo ticks another name off her alt-rock wishlist as she joins Smashing Pumpkins on stage at Lollapalooza to sing Thirty Three

Olivia Rodrigo seems to be making a habit of collaborating with alt-rock icons. You may recall that she busted some dance moves with David Byrne at the New York Governor’s Ball last summer. Then Robert Smith guested with her at Glastonbury and the pair went on to work together on a track, What’s Wrong With Me, from her latest album You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love.

Oh, and at last year’s Lollapalooza she brought on Weezer during her set and played Buddy Holly and Say It Ain’t So with them.

Now Rodrigo has returned to the same festival as a guest of yet another group of '90s legends: Smashing Pumpkins.

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The Pumpkins were headlining the festival in their hometown of Chicago over the weekend when Rodrigo skipped on to perform Thirty Three, from the band’s 1995 album, Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness. Check out the footage below.

Olivia Rodrigo takes the stage with The Smashing Pumpkins to perform "33" together at Lollapalooza - YouTube Watch On

Rodrigo wasn’t the only surprise guest during the band’s set. Melissa Auf Der Maur, who goes way back with the Pumpkins and was even in the band briefly, turned up for The Everlasting Gaze from Machine/The Machines Of God. And Yungblud got involved too – he came out to duet on Luna with Billy Corgan, proclaiming to the crowd: “This is a fucking dream come true!”

So who’s next on Rodrigo’s to do list? Well, the 23-year-old star will have the opportunity to mix with a number of other big names from the world of rock later this month at Daisy Chain Fields. This is Rodrigo’s own festival, and one that seems to be an update on the similarly-minded Lilith Fair in that it has an all-female, or female-fronted, line up.

On the bill are Stevie Nicks, The Breeders, Garbage, Karen O from the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and riot grrl originators Bikini Kill, as well as some slightly more contemporary names in the form of Chappell Roan, Mitski and Doechii. It all takes place at Great Park, Irvine, California on 29 August.