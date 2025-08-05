“I remember my first concert. It was a very memorable night and I watched this incredible band”: After duetting with Weezer, Olivia Rodrigo wraps up her Guts era by teasing her third album

Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts era has been a long one. The album of that name was released almost two years ago, and its accompanying tour (which kicked off in 2024) has finally wrapped following a run of festival dates.

Rodrigo drew a line under this chapter of her career at the Osheaga Festival in Montreal on 3 August and, to mark the occasion, she seemingly teased her third album.

Her final outfit change saw her don a red T-shirt with a big number 3 on the front, surely a reference to her next record. And, in another act of symbolism, Rodrigo removed the Guts rings from her fingers and gave them to members of the audience as the show drew to a close.

when Olivia Rodrigo announces THIRD album on stage #oliviarodrigo - YouTube Watch On

When we’ll get to hear this as-yet-unannounced new record remains unknown, but given that Rodrigo has been leaning into her rockier side during festival season - switching up the setlist and adding more guitar solos - we’re hoping and expecting that it will be loud.

Osheaga wasn’t Rodrigo’s only festival performance of the weekend; on Friday (1 August) she performed at Lollapalooza in Chicago, where she brought out members of Weezer to perform two of their ‘90s hits - Buddy Holly and Say It Ain’t So.

Olivia Rodrigo Weezer Buddy Holly Live Lollapalooza Music Festival Chicago IL August 1 2025 - YouTube Watch On

After asking if it was anyone in the crowd’s first gig and thanking them for coming to see her, Rodrigo said: “I remember my first concert. It was a very memorable night and I watched this incredible band. And I am so over the moon because tonight that incredible band is actually here tonight to play a few songs. Will you please say hello to Weezer!”

Weezer’s appearance followed Robert Smith’s well-received guest spot during Rodrigo’s barnstorming Glastonbury headline set, which saw the pair duet on The Cure’s Friday I’m In Love and Just Like Heaven.