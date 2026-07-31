SampleRadar: 473 free sub bass samples
Nothing adds weight to your productions like a well-placed sub. Here's a few hundred of them
Getting your sub bass right is one of the hardest aspects of music production to master, but the most rewarding when you do; there's nothing like a well-mixed sub to lend weight and power to any track.
That's why we've put together a bumper pack of free sub bass samples for the latest edition of SampleRadar. Here we have everything from sub-heavy kicks (almost 100 of them!) to filtered drum loops and bass-heavy synth riffs, along with multi-sampled subs from classic synths and samplers, including the Roland SH-101, Korg MS-20 and Novation Bass Station.
Just scroll down and hit the link below to our latest free sample pack.
What you need to know
All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example sounds
Sub bass samples: click to download
These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.
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Head over to the SampleRadar hub to download over 95,000 more free samples.
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