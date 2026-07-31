SampleRadar: 473 free sub bass samples

Getting your sub bass right is one of the hardest aspects of music production to master, but the most rewarding when you do; there's nothing like a well-mixed sub to lend weight and power to any track.

That's why we've put together a bumper pack of free sub bass samples for the latest edition of SampleRadar. Here we have everything from sub-heavy kicks (almost 100 of them!) to filtered drum loops and bass-heavy synth riffs, along with multi-sampled subs from classic synths and samplers, including the Roland SH-101, Korg MS-20 and Novation Bass Station.

Just scroll down and hit the link below to our latest free sample pack.

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What you need to know

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Sub bass samples: click to download

Sub bass samples (409MB)

These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

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Head over to the SampleRadar hub to download over 95,000 more free samples.