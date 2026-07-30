"For me, he will always be everywhere I see a coin spinning into an open guitar case": Bono, Bob Geldof, Bruce Springsteen, Billie Eilish and Finneas mourn Glen Hansard as tributes continue to pour in

Tributes have continued to flood in for the late Irish musician and songwriter Glen Hansard, who died in the early hours of Wednesday (29 July) in a motorcycle crash.

Bob Geldof has posted, saying that: “The universe lacks mercy or justice that such a sweet, thoughtful, burstingly-talented man should be so wantonly and violently killed on an early Irish morning backroad.

"Tragedy does not do justice to this terrible calamity for his family, the world of music and Ireland itself. For we have lost one of the great ones. A person and a songwriter and singer and musician and performer of great depth, understanding, compassion, daring and bravado."

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Meanwhile, Bono has remembered that: “He could never walk by a person living rough without checking they were OK, and more than that, he worked very hard so that fewer people had to live on the streets in the first place. Of all the grand and gigantic venues he and The Frames played, you sensed the street was his most favoured place to perform. And street people, his favourite audience. For me, he will always be everywhere I see a coin spinning into an open guitar case."

And tributes have come in from far beyond the Irish music community. Bruce Springsteen has posted on Facebook: “Here on E Street, we are heartbroken over the death of Glen Hansard. We met in Ireland many years ago and he was always nothing but a great musician, a good friend and a generous and gracious man. Always positive, smiling and ready to sing. God bless him and his loved ones.”

The producer Andrew Watt has said: "You will never be forgotten. How lucky was I to spend as much time both on and off the stage with you? Studios, dressing rooms, bathroom floors, long car rides, guitar stores... your ability to move people with that bellowing Irish tenor of yours is unparalleled."

Meanwhile Billie Eilish, Finneas and their mother Maggie Baird have all been posting their thoughts. Writing on Instagram, Finneas said: "The first song I ever got on a stage to perform was Falling Slowly when I was 11. His songs made me want to write songs and they also made me cry. When our family met him in Dublin in 2019, he greeted us like old friends even though we were just his fans. Today I am a heartbroken fan. Hope he knew how much he meant to so many, this is how much he meant to me.”

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His sister simply shared a tribute from their mother, adding the words: “Devastated… wouldn’t be who I am today without Glen”.

Back in Dublin a book of condolence has been opened by the mayor of the city Daryl Barron. Those interested in adding their thoughts and memories should click here.