Tributes are paid to Glen Hansard, Irish singer-songwriter and star of Once, who has died at the age of 56

Terrible news reaches us from Dublin: Glen Hansard – one of the most significant figures in Ireland’s folk-rock music scene over a long period of time – has been killed in a motorcycle crash.

Police are asking for witnesses to the incident, which happened in the early hours of this morning (29 July) on the Lower Road in Lucan, on the outskirts of Dublin.

A statement from Hansard’s representatives has been issued, which says: “Glen’s family is deeply shocked and heartbroken by this tragic loss and respectfully requests privacy at this extremely difficult time. The family is grateful for the support they have received and wishes to thank the emergency services who attended the scene. As this matter remains the subject of an active Garda investigation, no further comment will be made at this time.”

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Hansard was frontman of The Frames, an indie rock band who enjoyed a slow burning career that peaked with their 2004 Irish Number One album Burn The Maps. However, before that Hansard was a member of a fictional band that found even greater success: The Commitments.

Glen Hansard, Marketa Irglova - Falling Slowly (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Alan Parker’s 1991 film about a Dublin-based soul band – based on Roddy Doyle’s source novel - was a huge box office hit.

Whilst music rather than acting was Hansard’s first love, his greatest success was in another music-led film. Released in 2007, Once was a sweet love story about a burgeoning relationship between two Dublin street musicians – Hansard and Markéta Irglová. It was a critical and commercial hit and proved that Hansard was perfectly able to cut it in a lead role. He also won an Oscar for Falling Slowly from the soundtrack.

Despite this international success, Hansard stayed loyal to Ireland. From 2010, he organised a Christmas Eve busk in Dublin for local homeless charities, an annual event that over the years has attracted a number of high profile names, including Bono, Imelda May and Shane McGowan.

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His standing in Ireland is such that the Taoiseach Micheál Martin has already tweeted a tribute, describing him as a "talented musician and actor who made a significant contribution to Ireland's cultural landscape over many years. My sincere sympathies to his family, friends, and fans."

Others have already sent their tributes. Andrew Strong, the actor and singer and fellow Commitment has said on Facebook: "I'm devastated to hear the sad news Glen Hansard has passed away. It's a truly senseless, tragic loss. My condolences to his family and friends and everyone who loved his music. Rest in peace, brother."

Meanwhile, Mike Scott of the Waterboys, has posted on Twitter/ X: "Travel on well, Buddy. You made your dreams come true.”