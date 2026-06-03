"He will remain for me always as a real symbol of the joy that music has brought to my life. His voice and his talent will be missed": R&B singer Peabo Bryson has died, aged 75

Peabo Bryson, the R n B singer known for being the smooth male voice on a number of huge selling duets, has died.

The singer suffered a stroke on Sunday night but was unable to make a recovery. In a statement, his family said: "For more than five decades, Peabo's extraordinary voice served as the soundtrack to some of life's most cherished moments.”

It continued: "His music carried generations through joyful celebrations, great love stories and enduring moments of comfort and inspiration, creating a legacy that will forever live in the hearts of those who loved him and the countless lives he touched through song.”

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"While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit," his family shared. "His legacy and music will live on for generations to come."

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One of Bryson’s biggest hits was his 1991 duet with Celine Dion, Beauty And The Beast, which won a Grammy. It was Dion’s first big English-language hit, and the singer has paid tribute to her friend, saying she is “heartbroken”.

"He was so wonderful and generous to me all those years ago, when we recorded Beauty and the Beast,” she writes. “He made me so comfortable, as I was just learning to sing in English.”

"He will remain for me always as a real symbol of the joy that music has brought to my life. His voice and his talent will be missed… My heart is with your family, and may you rest in peace, Peabo."

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Bryson’s death is all the more sad since the singer had already pencilled in a new album and an accompanying tour to celebrate his fifty years in the music business. That album, Grace, will now be released posthumously.