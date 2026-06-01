“I said, ‘I tell you what. I will give this song to the group – just put it on the album’”: Commodores bassist Ronald LaPread, who has died at the age of 75, said that one of his greatest basslines might never have been heard

Roland LaPread, co-founder and bassist for classic funk-soul band the Commodores, has died at the age of 75.

The band was formed in the late ‘60s when all six original members attended Tuskegee Institute (now Tuskegee University) in Alabama. The combining of two groups resulted in the original line-up of Lionel Richie on saxophone, keyboards and vocals, Walter “Clyde” Orange on drums and vocals, Milan Williams on keyboards, William King on trumpet, Thomas McClary on guitar and vocals, and LaPread on bass.

Originally known for hard funk cuts such as Machine Gun and I Feel Sanctified, the Commodores also became renowned for their ballads, such as Easy, Just To Be Close To You and Three Times A Lady.

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It was on the more upbeat songs that LaPread’s playing came to the fore, though – 1977’s much-loved Brick House, for example. However, in an Instagram post from just a few weeks ago, LaPread revealed that this now classic track almost didn’t make it to the Commodores’ eponymous album from that year.

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“They said, ‘oh man, it’s too black,” says LaPread, recalling the moment that he first played the other Commodores that iconic bass groove. “I said, ‘I tell you what,’” continues LaPread, “‘I will give this song to the group – just put it on the album. They said, ‘OK.’”

Of people's reaction to hearing the finished song, LaPread says: “They went crazy. When you hear a hit song it sends goosebumps all over your body. Before anything happens, you feel it. And that’s the history. The song’s been played almost three billion times since it was put out.”

LaPread’s death was confirmed by his daughter on social media, who encouraged fans to “do as he did and be kind to each other.”

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Lionel Richie, meanwhile, said: “Pread, you will be missed my dear brother. What a ride!”