“The beat goes on, but the pocket will never be the same": Bandmates, friends and stars pay tribute to James Gadson

Tributes have been pouring in over the Easter weekend for legendary drummer James Gadson. Known for his work on classic records including Lean On Me and Use Me by Bill Withers in 1972, Diana Ross’s Love Hangover and Dancing Machine with The Jackson 5, Gadson also became a regular touring member of Marvin Gaye’s band.

Gadson sadly died at the age of 86 on April 2nd. His wife Barbara confirmed his passing to Rolling Stone, saying “he’d had some health challenges recently including surgery and a bad fall that hurt his back.”

“He was a great husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and one hell of a drummer.”

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Beck, whose albums Sea Change and Morning Phase featured Gadson was amongst those paying tribute, writing, "My heart is heavy at the passing of my old friend the legendary drummer James Gadson. He played drums on many of my records over the decades, from midnite vultures on and has been a significant part of the sound of so many of my songs.

"He had become an irreplaceable part of our musical family for years. I feel fortunate to have known this gentle giant of a man who was such a musical force and left his mark on so much classic music, from bill withers to I will survive.

"He was a soft spoken humble soul who had the most inimitable feel and personality to his playing. I have great memories of playing opposite him in the studio, always with a toothpick in his teeth grinning wide because he knew he was bringing the heaviest deepest groove you'd ever heard."

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Primus’ John Hoffman posted on Instagram “Rest in power one of the funkiest drummers that ever lived, Mr. James Gadson. 1939 - 2026. He had a storied career, but was best known for being the drummer for Bill Withers (who is one of my favorite all time R&B artists).

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"Nobody had a groove like James, mixed with a truly authentic 70’s swag that can seldom be duplicated. He will be missed!”

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Two-time Grammy Award-winner and drummer for Jack White and Pete Rock, Daru Jones said, “Around 2015, when I was in Nashville, I got the call to come in and record on a Sturgill Simpson project. That session turned into one of the most unforgettable moments in my journey. I was invited to double drum with the legendary James Gadson.

"Man… what an experience. We were in the room for at least an hour and a half, just tracking live beats for the producers. One minute I was laying down grooves while he played on top, and the next, we switched roles. It was pure musical conversation energy, feel, and respect all flowing at once. James captured a vibe that stuck with me ever since.

"Every time we crossed paths after that, we’d bring up that session. It was one of those moments you never forget.

"Man, I wish I had access to that hard drive with all those breaks… there was some magic on there. I believe the great Vance Powell was tracking us, but I don’t even know what the producers ended up doing with it. Still, I’ll never forget that feeling in the room.

"We’re truly going to miss him. James Gadson drummer for Bill Withers and so many more was one of the greatest to ever do it. His legacy lives on through the countless classic records he helped shape. Much respect to a legend. Rest easy, James”

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Bill Withers sadly passed in 2020 but the @realbillwithers Instagram account paid its respects to Gadson saying “The beat goes on, but the pocket will never be the same.

"Today we find ourselves reflecting on the incredible life and legacy of James Gadson. More than just a legendary drummer, James was the heartbeat of so many of Bill’s most iconic tracks. If you’ve ever tapped your foot to “Use Me” or felt the soul of “Lean on Me,” you’ve felt the magic of James Gadson.

"He didn’t just play the drums; he felt the music in a way that moved us all. His warmth, his unparalleled groove, and his kindness left an indelible mark on everyone he touched.

"Rest in Power, James. Thank you for the rhythm that will live on forever. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and the global community of musicians who looked up to him”

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Drummer for Michael Jackson, Madonna, Elton John, Stevie Wonder just to name a few Jonathan “Sugarfoot” Moffett paid a heartfelt tribute, calling Gadson family, a mentor, and a "real one" who was "the groove".

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Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson had this to say, "Some drummers are soulful. Some drummers are funky. Some drummer are a rockin. Some drummers are swinging——but NO drummer, has impacted the art of breakbeat drummer (danceable drums) like James Gadson."

"James Gadson is breakbeats defined. These are just a fraction of 60 years of quality drumming——even in the last 20 years he did some of his best work (Dangelo (that’s him doing the handbone on “Sugar Daddy”)/Lana Del/Corrine Bailey Rae/Beck/Kelly Clarkson/Jamie Cullum/Norah Jones/Florence & The Machine). The Beat Will Truly Go On…..& On…..

"Rest In Beats Legend!”