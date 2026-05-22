MusicRadar deals of the week: A jaw-dropping $1,869 saving on Waves plugins, $600 off a legendary Gibson acoustic, plus all the best Memorial Day sales

Welcome to MusicRadar’s Deals of the Week, your trusted guide to the very best music gear deals on the web. Whether you’re a professional musician, bedroom producer, live performer, or a passionate hobbyist, our weekly roundup ensures you never miss an opportunity to snap up world-class gear at the lowest prices.

With Memorial Day weekend 2026 almost here, officially landing on Monday, May 25th, we're seeing a slew of sales launch ahead of the big day. We know that musicians are always on the lookout for ways to stretch their budgets further, so our mission is to dig deep across the internet to bring you only the most worthwhile deals.

Some of the early highlights this Memorial Day include Guitar Center’s headline sale, with up to 30% off a vast range of trusted brands, from Fender’s iconic guitars and Yamaha’s versatile keyboards to Casio’s affordable digital pianos and Universal Audio’s acclaimed interfaces. This sale runs right through to May 27th, giving you several days to browse and make your picks.

Musician’s Friend is offering up to 60% off select musical instruments and accessories, including legendary names like Gibson, Martin, and Fender. Whether you’re after a new acoustic for summer gigs, a pedalboard overhaul, or high-end studio monitors, there’s something for everyone. Meanwhile, Fender is running its own blockbuster sale, offering up to $600 in savings across guitars, accessories, amps, and essential software.

But the deals don’t stop there. We’re also seeing early-bird specials on plugin bundles from Waves and Native Instruments. If you’re building your first home setup or expanding a professional studio, these Memorial Day offers cover every base.

Editor's picks

Save 25% ($600) Gibson J-45 Studio: was $2,399 now $1,799 at Guitar Center I've spied a humongous discount of $599 on a Gibson J-45 Studio, taking the price down to below the $1,800 mark. If you want a pro-level dreadnought acoustic with a huge voice, then I reckon this is one of the best deals going on an acoustic-electric guitar right now. The 24.75” scale length makes it ultra-playable, and the all-solid Sitka spruce and walnut tonewood combo delivers an epic voice, even when you strum it as hard as you can. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% ($250) PRS SE Silver Sky: was $849 now $599 at Guitar Center One of the most popular electric guitars of the past few years. What makes it so popular, you ask? Well, one of the things we noted in our SE Silver Sky review was that the second-to-none build quality, especially considering the relatively low cost. The neck shape is super playable, and quite unique in its feel; it’s no Fender copy that’s for sure. Plug it in though, and you definitely get Strat vibes from the trio of single coil pickups with some super sweet sounds. Read more Read less ▼

Save 13% ($20) Fender Quantum LT 2: was $149.99 now $129.99 at Fender Fender has been courting a lot of controversy lately, and there were definitely those who felt stung when they took over Studio One and turned it into a more guitar-centric DAW. For guitarists, however, it’s great to have software more focused on our own instrument, and we gave it four and a half stars out of five in our Fender Studio Pro 8 review . With this bundle, you get the Fender Quantum LT 2 audio interface and six months of access to the full Fender Studio Pro software. With dual inputs, plenty of headroom, and an instrument designed specifically for guitars, this is a great way to record a DI alongside a mic’d guitar amp. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% ($100) Universal Audio UAFX Lion: was $399 now $299 at Sweetwater The stock of the UAFX amp modeling pedals has never been higher since The Edge admitted he’d been using them during U2’s Las Vegas Sphere residency. There are plenty of ‘Marshall-in-a-box’ type emulations out there, but little doubt the Universal Audio UAFX Lion is one of the best. The $100 reduction in the Sweetwater sale takes the price down to $299, far less than an actual ‘68 Super Lead and well, if it’s good enough for The Edge… Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($33) Catalinbread Topanga: was $219.99 now $186.99 at Sweetwater Spring reverb is a hard one to get right, but the Catalinbread Topanga is one of my favorites. Arguably one of the finest spring reverb emulations full stop, it captures that splashy sound of an early 60s Fender spring reverb tank brilliantly, even with the dwell setting cranked. It can do subtle sounds and substantial ones equally well, and with a $33 discount at Sweetwater taking the price down to just $186.99, it’s my top pick if you’re after a spring reverb for your ‘board. Read more Read less ▼

Save 93% ($1,869.01) Waves Platinum Bundle: was $1,999 now $129.99 at Waves Audio Affiliate Program Packing 67 bundles into one all-encompassing package, the Waves Platinum Bundle is the perfect place to start your producing journey. Bought individually at full price, they'd total a massive $1,999, but a ginormous 93% discount brings them back into reach of the majority of music makers out there. Read more Read less ▼

Save 73% ($94.01) Scheps Parallel Particles: was $129 now $34.99 at Waves Audio Affiliate Program Another Andrew Scheps signature model, the Scheps Parallel Particles plugin is a brilliant option for enhancing the vibe of a particular instrument that isn't quite cutting it in the mix. Based on Scheps' parallel processing tools, it's a fantastic quick fix for any instrument you like be it a synth bassline, a shaker, or a lead part that needs an extra push to the front. We found it incredibly easy to use thanks to the simple interface and it's one of our top choice saturation plugins. Read more Read less ▼

Save 73% ($109.01) Scheps Omni Channel: was $149 now $39.99 at Waves Audio Affiliate Program We've used the Scheps Omni Channel on pretty much every instrument at some point, whether adding a light touch of vibe or totally transforming the properties of a track. It's a 5-module channel strip that features preamp, EQ, de-essing, compressor, and gating, making it a proper Swiss-army knife tool for your productions. There are loads of great presets built into it that make a good starting point for beginners, and if you know your stuff, plenty of options to tweak and shape your sounds. Read more Read less ▼

Save 69% ($89.01) Waves Renaissance Bass: was $129 now $39.99 at Waves Audio Affiliate Program More commonly known as R-Bass, Waves Renaissance Bass is an essential tool for any producer, and we, among many, many music producers have been using it for years. It may be old but its algorithm is still one of the best in the business for adding richness and punch to instruments in the low end. Whether you want your kick drum to stand out more or you want the bassline with some added rumble, R-Bass is a simple yet indispensable tool for music production. Read more Read less ▼

Save $61 PreSonus Eris 5BT 5.25-inch Powered Bluetooth Studio Monitors: was $260 now $199 at Sweetwater Upgrade your audio setup and save $61 on PreSonus Eris 5BT studio monitors! Delivering 100 watts of crystal-clear power, these monitors are perfect for producers in compact spaces. Each speaker features a 5.25” transducer and 1” silk-dome tweeter for balanced, adjustable playback. With Bluetooth connectivity and versatile inputs, they fit seamlessly into any setup. Read more Read less ▼

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: