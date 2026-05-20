The only MIDI keyboard controller made specifically for FL Studio just got a major upgrade

Novation has announced the next edition of its dedicated MIDI keyboard controller for FL Studio, FLkey 2.

Developed in collaboration with Image-Line, the DAW’s developer, FLkey 2 is designed from the ground up for seamless integration with FL Studio’s tools and workflows and offers hands-on control over essential DAW functions straight out of the box.

Each model in the FLkey 2 line-up has been equipped with new pads with improved sensitivity, eight endless encoders in place of the previous generation’s standard fixed-position knobs, and an OLED display for project feedback.

Latest Videos From

Like the previous generation, FLkey 2 is available in four models: a Mini 25-key version alongside 37-, 49-, and 61-key models. Both the 49-key and 61-key editions have been upgraded with semi-weighted keys and feature nine faders for control over levels, sends, and more; the Mini has dual touch strips, but every other model in the range has proper pitch and mod wheels.

The main draw of an FLkey controller, of course, is its deep integration with FL Studio, which Novation says goes even deeper in its second iteration. Delivering hands-on, pre-mapped control over FL Studio’s Channel Rack, Mixer and plugin parameters via enhanced DAW scripts, FLkey 2 also offers more sophisticated sequencing abilities for its 16 RGB-backlit pads, Scale and Chord Modes, and a new arpeggiator.

The New FLkey is here: the go-to controller for FL Studio - YouTube Watch On

Every FLkey 2 controller arrives bundled with a generous software collection that features a six-month subscription to FL Studio Producer Edition, a selection of instruments and effects from Native Instruments, GForce and Klevgrand, and Novation Play , a virtual instrument with curated presets based on samples of vintage synths.

Though it’s designed to be paired with FL Studio, FLkey 2 can also serve as a conventional MIDI controller for other DAWs or MIDI-compatible gear, thanks to Mackie HUI support and a MIDI Out connection.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We’re proud to have worked so closely with Image-Line to deliver the only keyboard controller designed specifically for FL Studio,” says Novation’s Nicholas Howlett.

“Through this collaboration, we’ve added even more direct hardware access to the features and workflows that are most important to FL Studio's core user base. We know FLkey 2 will be a huge step forward for beatmakers and producers.”

Find out more on Novation's website.

Pricing details and further information below.

Pricing

FLkey 2 Mini 25: $129.99/£109.99/€109,24/$119.99

FLkey 2 37: $229.99/£199.99/€193,27/$209.99

FLkey 2 49: $279.99/£229.99/€226,88/$249.99

FLkey 2 61: $329.99/£279.99/€277,30/$299.99

Key features

• Lay down beats: FLkey’s 16 RGB pads are perfect for triggering samples in the Channel Rack, step sequencing, or finger drumming with FPC, Slicex, or Fruity Slicer.

• Play basslines and melodies: Each FLkey controller features great-feeling keys plus pitch and mod wheels or touch strips. 49 and 61-key sizes now feature semi-weighted keybeds.

• Build tracks with Patterns: Create and duplicate Patterns with a dedicated layout on the colour-coded pads.

• Fine-tune levels, sweep filters, dial in effects, and more: Everything maps automatically to FLkey’s eight knobs and, on FLkey 49 and 61, nine faders.

• Quickly and easily lay down chord progressions, melodies, and patterns: FLkey has inspiring Scale and Chord Modes plus a powerful arpeggiator built right in.

• Essential info, right where you need it: The crisp, new OLED display shows you exactly which parameters you’re adjusting, chords you’re currently playing, and more.

• Split and layer the keys: FLkey 49 and 61’s keyboards can be split into independent zones or layers for playing two instruments at once.

• Go beyond FL Studio: Connect synths and other MIDI hardware via the MIDI Out port, craft custom layouts with Components, or control other DAWs with Mackie HUI support.

• NKS-ready hardware: Native Kontrol Standard creates a two-way connection between FLkey and all your Native Instruments and NKS-ready software.

• Everything you need to get started: Start creating right away with six months of FL Studio Producer Edition, plus Novation Play and a wide range of premium instruments and effects from Native Instruments, GForce, Klevgrand, and Orchestral Tools. You also get access to a selection of bespoke finger-drumming and keyboard lessons from Melodics.

(Image credit: Novation)

(Image credit: Novation)