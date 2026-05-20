Thomann just dropped a massive sale on gig-ready live sound gear with up to 50% off that will turn any sound guy's frown upside down - and it includes big-name brands like Yamaha, Shure, Electro-Voice, Mackie, Midas and much more

If you play in a band and perform on stage, then we’ve just found the ultimate sale for you. Thomann’s Live Days sale has landed, and it’s a belter. If you’re in the market for a new portable PA system, live mics, stage lighting, or in-ear monitoring, now’s the time to pounce. There’s a massive up to 50% off some seriously tasty kit until 2nd June, so, if you’ve been eyeing up an upgrade for your live rig, this is the time to do it.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro, weekend warrior, or just getting your first band together, there’s something in this sale that’ll work for you. You’ll find big names, such as Yamaha, EV, Presonus, and Shure, alongside Thomann’s own-brand gear. Fancy a new wireless microphone? Need some punchy stage lights for your next gig? Or maybe it’s time to swap out those battered old monitors for something a bit more, well, reliable?

Scroll through the Live Days sale, and you’ll probably spot something you didn’t even know you needed. But don’t hang about, with offers this good, the best bits won’t stick around for long.

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Thomann Live Days: Up to 50% off

Thomann's Live Days sale offers up to 50% off on a whole host of live gear. The sale runs from now to 2nd June. It's an opportunity for gigging musicians to expand their setups with deals on a wide range of equipment, including brands such as Yamaha, Shure, Presonus, Behringer, and more.

First up is the EV ZLX 12P G2 Stereo Stand Bundle, which as 11% off. If you’re after a proper workhorse PA bundle, the EV ZLX 12P G2 Stereo Stand Bundle is worth a look. With a max SPL of 127dB and a frequency range from 48Hz to 20kHz, it’s got plenty of headroom for gigs big or small. There’s a full suite of sound-shaping tools onboard as well, from EQ, compressor, ducker, and even a feedback eliminator, all controlled via Quicksmart DSP and an easy-to-read LC display with one-knob operation.

Looking for a great quality live mic? Well, take a look at the Audix OMX-T, which has 36% off. The Audix OMX-T features a supercardioid polar pattern and a VLM capsule, delivering clear vocal sound without distortion even at extremely high sound pressure levels, and to us, it just sounds fantastic.

Next up, I’ve selected the Presonus StudioLive Series III 32R, which has an impressive 47% off. The Presonus StudioLive is a 32-channel digital rack mixer with a built-in audio interface, offering 32 mic/line combo inputs, 16 aux sends, and flexible connectivity for both stage and studio. With Fat Channel signal processing, four master effects processors, AVB network support, onboard SD card recording, and comprehensive software integration, it’s a powerful solution for live sound and multitrack recording in a compact 2U format.

Of course, there are plenty of other deals, including lights, stands, cables, flight cases, and much more, so we highly recommend exploring the full selection. You have until the 2nd of June to get involved.