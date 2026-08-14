SampleRadar: 505 free rave synths samples
Get your glow sticks out, it's time for a rave-up
Today's edition of SampleRadar revisits the gloriously euphoric sounds of the '90s rave scene. Yes, we're aware that it's 2026 and the pills have long since worn off, but the synths, samples and studio techniques that defined this era remain as culturally relevant as ever.
Our rave-inspired sample pack features over 500 fist-pumping sounds: there's a ton of 303-style acid basslines (obviously), anthemic synth pads, classic rave pianos, hard-hitting stabs and in-your-face lead lines, along with some bonus beats and multisamples thrown in for good measure. What are you waiting for? Get your glow sticks out and get on with it.
What you need to know
All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example sounds
Rave synths samples: click to download
Head over to the SampleRadar hub to download over 95,000 more free samples.
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