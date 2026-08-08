SampleRadar: 105 free 808 weight samples

We know what you're thinking: not another 808 sample pack. Hold up, though, as this one's a little bit different.

Focusing on the potential of the iconic 808 kick to be used as a bass sound in it's own right, this one collects 21 sound sources processed through five different effects chains for huge low-end potential. Happy 808 Day, everyone.

What you need to know

The 808 weight samples are divided into six folders: you get the sources and then five sets of processed samples.

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All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The 808 weight samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

808 weight samples: click to download

808 weight samples (60MB)

For over 95,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub.