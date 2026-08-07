“Next year should be a pretty interesting year, because I think quite a few things will reveal themselves”: Lindsey Buckingham teases some possible Fleetwood Mac activity in 2027

Something - or other - is happening with Fleetwood Mac next year. That’s according to no less an authority as Lindsey Buckingham.

The 76-year-old singer-songwriter was speaking to E! News at Variety’s Power Of Hollywood event yesterday (6 August). Buckingham began by explaining that relationships between the four surviving members of the ‘classic’ line-up are much better than they were just a few years ago.

“We had left things in 2019, maybe as far as I was concerned, not in a very good place for all the wrong reasons,” he said of the group before the pandemic. “No one was happy about it, and all of that has been healed and worked out.”

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Even he and Stevie Nicks are in a better place, it seems: “Stevie and I are talking all the time now.”

He also teased that: “Next year should be a pretty interesting year, because I think quite a few things will reveal themselves.”

Well, we already know there's an Apple TV documentary about the band that's due to air next year. Indeed, Buckingham remarked that: “I think the process of making that [the documentary] has been a very circular healing process for all of us.”

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Next year, of course, is the 50th anniversary of Rumours, so Buckingham could be referring to something related to that. Fans will be hoping for live shows of some description, but in recent years Nicks seems to have ruled out the possibility of reviving the band after the death of Christine McVie in 2022.

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“Without Christine, no can do,” she told Mojo a couple of years ago. “There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just wouldn’t work.”

During the interview Buckingham also revealed that one Shane Michael Boose, the young artist better known as Sombr, got in touch with him recently. “About three or four months ago, I got a reach-out from Sombr wanting me to know how much of an influence I'd been on him,” Buckingham said of the 21-year-old, who was one of Variety’s honorees on the night. “So, of course I was very happy to be involved in this tonight for that reason, and also because that's what music is all about. It's about passing the torch.”