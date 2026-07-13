“We’ll see”: Could a Fleetwood Mac Sphere residency be on the cards? It appears that Lindsey Buckingham isn’t ruling it out

Fleetwood Mac fans hoping for a rapprochement between Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks have had much to keep them interested over the past year or so.

First came the 2025 reissue of their one and only duo album, 1973’s Buckingham Nicks. While promoting this, it emerged that the pair were back on speaking terms, following a 2018 fallout that led to Buckingham leaving Fleetwood Mac.

Then, earlier this year, Buckingham posted on social media about “a resurgence of connection between Stevie and myself,” adding that “what that translates to specifically, I wouldn’t want to speculate yet. But I believe with all my heart, it will translate to something good, and something wonderful, and something needed and something extremely appropriate.”

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Positive vibes, for sure, and now Buckingham has thrown something else into the mix in one of his ‘Lindsey Reacts’ videos on YouTube, in which he listens along to a song with one or two of his children (Leelee and/or Will) and shares his thoughts on it.

Lindsey Reacts: Stop This Train by John Mayer - YouTube Watch On

In the new clip, both kids are present, and the song under discussion is John Mayer’s Stop This Train. The three Buckinghams are shown watching a 2008 live performance of the song, and Lindsey seems impressed.

“I have a lot of admiration for John Mayer,” he confirms. “I think he uses his guitar playing in a way which works into the fabric of the record making process and doesn't sort of dominate too much, even though he's got chops.”

John Mayer - Stop This Train (HD) - YouTube Watch On

It’s at the end of the song, though, that Buckingham says something potentially revealing. Conversation turns to Mayer’s role in Dead & Company, in which he performs with three former members of The Grateful Dead, and their past residency at the Las Vegas Sphere in particular.

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After Will explains the concept of The Sphere, and the importance of visuals to performances there, a thoughtful Lindsey says that it sounds “interesting”. And after Will notes that “if you're there, you're going to try to make the graphic look as cool as it can be,” his father offers a cryptic “we’ll see”.

Of course, this might not mean anything but, for what it’s worth, Lindsey also spoke coyly about the Glastonbury Festival in a previous video, noting that “We’ve played some big shows in England, but I don’t know about that one”.

A Fleetwood Mac Sphere residency and Glastonbury appearance in 2027, then? Here’s hoping.