First Madonna at Coachella, now Stevie Nicks at the Met Gala: when it comes to duetting with music legends, Sabrina Carpenter is winning by a landslide
She appeared alongside the Fleetwood Mac star to sing a classic from 1975
Stevie Nicks’ appearance on Beyonce’s rumoured ‘rock album’ might still be pure speculation at the moment, but we can say for sure that the Fleetwood Mac legend has just performed with another current pop luminary.
The moment came at last night’s Met Gala, and saw Nicks being joined by Sabrina Carpenter for a performance of Landslide, a song that Nicks wrote for Fleetwood Mac’s eponymous 1975 album. This was the first on which she and Lindsey Buckingham featured.
The song was given a new lease of life recently when it was included in the finale of Netflix show Stranger Things.Article continues below
At the Met Gala, Nicks began the song alone, before Carpenter joined her midway through the first verse. The two then traded lines and harmonised during the choruses.
Prior to coming back onstage to sing Landslide, Carpenter performed her own mini set, singing her hits House Tour, Espresso and Please Please Please.
The performance comes just a couple of weeks after Carpenter duetted with another legend, Madonna, during her second weekend set at Coachella.
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I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.
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