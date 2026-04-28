“I heard somebody say, ‘Did you guys hear Finneas and Billie had a falling-out?’": Billie Eilish explains why her brother had become a "Rapunzel" figure in her touring band, and says it was a "miracle" that she won her latest Grammy for Wildflower

Billie Eilish has put to bed any rumours of a falling out between her and her brother/co-writer/producer, Finneas, confirming that they were both happy with the decision that he shouldn’t continue as part of her touring band.

A number of eyebrows were raised when, in 2024, Eilish embarked on her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour without Finneas, as he had consistently been by her side in the past.

Or, rather, he’d been behind her – and, for Eilish, that was part of the problem.

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Speaking to Elle, the star says: “Finneas and Andrew [Marshall, drums], who were the only band members I had back in the day, performed on some sort of platform that was hard to leave. Finneas was stuck in a tower – like Rapunzel! He never said it, but I was feeling like, ‘You have more to be doing than being my band member in the back.’”

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For Eilish, then, it was a case of wanting the best for her brother – and nothing to do with any kind of disagreement.

“I heard somebody say, ‘Did you guys hear Finneas and Billie had a falling-out?’” she says. “Finneas and I have never and will never have a falling-out, ever in our lives. We’ll get in the biggest fucking fight you’ve ever heard of in your life…and five minutes later, we’re back, laughing and making music. It’s sibling shit. There’s nothing else in the world like sibling relationships.”

It’s also worth noting that Finneas wasn’t completely absent from the Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour. He guested at various points, including on the closing night in San Francisco.

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“It’s basically true that I don’t like touring, but I love the show part of it,” he tells Elle. “And I love being around Billie. This past year, when she would be on tour for months, I missed her a lot.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Eilish reveals just how shocked she was to win a Grammy this year for Wildflower (for Song of the Year), and not just because it was actually included on her Hit Me Hard and Soft album, which was released back in 2024 (it was eligible for this year’s awards due to being re-released as a single in February 2025).

“It was a miracle,” she says. “Finneas and I thought it would be an underrated song. It was one of my favorites, but I was like, ‘This isn’t gonna be the hit. It’s a freaking guitar ballad!’”

Eilish was also unsure how people would respond to the song’s topline, too: “When I wrote the melodies for ‘Wildflower,’ I remember thinking, ‘These are fucking sick and I don’t know if people are gonna get it,’” she recalls.

And as if there was any doubt that Eilish is a fan of her own music, she also reveals that she’s previously been her top artist in her own Spotify Wrapped. “My friends make fun of me; I’m sorry, I make the music I want to listen to,” she says.

Eilish was speaking in support of her new film, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), which she co-directed with James Cameron and hits cinemas next week. In the interview, she claims that she didn’t have plans to make another documentary, but when the Titanic director called her mum and expressed an interest in working with her, she couldn’t say no.