“Tours are so brutal and taxing, and I like to have a puppy room for the guys to go chill in”: Trailer for Billie Eilish’s 3D James Cameron-directed concert film is out and contains some unexpected canine chums

BILLIE EILISH – HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D) | Official Trailer 2 (2026 Movie) - YouTube Watch On

The Billie Eilish concert film shot in Manchester last year has a trailer that is now up on YouTube.

And it’s not just any old concert film. James Cameron is in the director’s chair and it’s shot in 3D. You may recall that Eilish briefly talked about it at one of her shows at the Co-Op Arena last summer, when she said: “So, you may have noticed there’s more cameras than usual up here.

"Basically, I can’t say much about it, but what I can say is I’m working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron.”

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The trailer shows Cameron and Eilish talking about the logistics of the show and the singer crouching down inside a crate, from which she emerges on stage in trademark baseball cap, specs and sweatshirt. She also shows scars on her hands that are a result of her glad-handing the fans during the show.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ElURjcuWLQ

Much of it isn’t that outlandish for a modern arena show, but then Eilish throws a curveball: “Tours are so brutal and taxing, and I like to have a puppy room for the guys to go chill in.” Yes, you read that correctly – Billie Eilish has a room full of puppies at every show she performs. The pooches are apparently brought in by a local rescue organisation in each respective city she plays.

“Everyone needs some dog love,” she concludes. Make of that what you will.

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Anyway, dogs n’ all, the film, entitled Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) is out in cinemas on Friday 8 May. You can book tickets from this Thursday (April 16).