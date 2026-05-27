Thom Yorke joins Flea for ten minute Marvin Gaye jam at Chili Pepper’s only solo UK date

Thom Yorke and Flea performing as Atoms For Peace in 2013

Thom Yorke made a surprise appearance with Flea last night in London, the first time the two Atoms For Peace bandmates have played live together for some time.

Flea was appearing at KOKO in Camden, the only UK date on his current Honora tour and brought out Yorke to play Traffic Lights, their recent collab on Flea’s solo album. Check out the footage below:

Flea - Traffic Lights (feat. Thom Yorke) Live @ KOKO, London - YouTube Watch On

And they followed that with a 10 minute version of Marvin Gaye’s funk classic Got To Give It Up, with – as you’d expect - the Radiohead singer bringing the falsetto vocals.

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Thom Yorke and Flea do Marvin Gaye - KOKO London - 26th May 2026 - YouTube Watch On

It comes a week after Yorke was honoured at the Ivor Novello Awards with their Academy Fellowship Award. In time-honoured Thom Yorke-style, he used his acceptance speech to bemoan all those horrible music industry people, saying: “This industry will die and arseholes with it, if all you do is devalue the next generation of artists and their fans. Just remember: without us, you ain’t shit!”

Lovely.

At the Ivors, he also revealed that he’s putting together a new solo album. “It’s been a really fun process, and it’s pretty f***ing different for me.”

Yorke added: “I’m too close to it to know for certain. I get moments of going, ‘This is good, I like this’. That’s enough for me. What else can I say about it? There’s a song called Arse-Kissers.”