Thom Yorke joins Flea for ten minute Marvin Gaye jam at Chili Pepper’s only solo UK date

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They played Got To Give It Up

Thom Yorke and Flea of Atoms For Peace perform live on stage at The Roundhouse on July 24, 2013
Thom Yorke and Flea performing as Atoms For Peace in 2013 (Image credit: Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Thom Yorke made a surprise appearance with Flea last night in London, the first time the two Atoms For Peace bandmates have played live together for some time.

Flea was appearing at KOKO in Camden, the only UK date on his current Honora tour and brought out Yorke to play Traffic Lights, their recent collab on Flea’s solo album. Check out the footage below:

Flea - Traffic Lights (feat. Thom Yorke) Live @ KOKO, London - YouTube Flea - Traffic Lights (feat. Thom Yorke) Live @ KOKO, London - YouTube
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And they followed that with a 10 minute version of Marvin Gaye’s funk classic Got To Give It Up, with – as you’d expect - the Radiohead singer bringing the falsetto vocals.

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Thom Yorke and Flea do Marvin Gaye - KOKO London - 26th May 2026 - YouTube Thom Yorke and Flea do Marvin Gaye - KOKO London - 26th May 2026 - YouTube
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It comes a week after Yorke was honoured at the Ivor Novello Awards with their Academy Fellowship Award. In time-honoured Thom Yorke-style, he used his acceptance speech to bemoan all those horrible music industry people, saying: “This industry will die and arseholes with it, if all you do is devalue the next generation of artists and their fans. Just remember: without us, you ain’t shit!”

Lovely.

At the Ivors, he also revealed that he’s putting together a new solo album. “It’s been a really fun process, and it’s pretty f***ing different for me.”

Yorke added: “I’m too close to it to know for certain. I get moments of going, ‘This is good, I like this’. That’s enough for me. What else can I say about it? There’s a song called Arse-Kissers.”

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Beth Simpson
Beth Simpson
News and features writer

Beth Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. She is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and her second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' was published in 2025.

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