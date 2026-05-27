“Looking out for one another and supporting those who rely on donated blood every day is a simple act that can make a powerful difference": Metallica to encourage blood donation in run-up to Cardiff gig in June

Positive community action is not something that thrash metal bands are generally known for – it’s usually seen as a bit fluffy and do-goodery for them. But Metallica have stuck their neck above that particular parapet – they’ve announced that they’re to team up with the Welsh Blood Service for their upcoming gig at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium to encourage fans to donate blood and plasma.

During the week leading up to the show on June 28 and after, dedicated blood donation sessions will run across Wales. The band have also said that they are looking to put in place similar agreements with England's NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) and the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service to coincide with their dates at Glasgow’s Hampden Park (June 25) and the London Stadium (July 3 and 5).

A spokesperson for the band explained about the idea: "Wherever we go on tour, we want to give something meaningful back to the communities that welcome us. Looking out for one another and supporting those who rely on donated blood every day is a simple act that can make a powerful difference."

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"As we close out the European leg of the M72 World Tour in the UK, we're asking fans to step up and be part of something bigger."

This isn’t just UK-specific. For the band’s M72 world tour, Metallica put together a charitable foundation, All Within My Hands, which proactively encourages new and existing blood donors during the duration of the tour. One gig in Philadelphia saw fans donate 152 units of blood.

Alan Prosser, Director of the Welsh Blood Service, described the team up with Metallica as “a truly unique moment for blood donation across the UK.”

His colleague Alan Harris explained to the BBC: "We actually found out about this because of the success of a similar promotion in the United States and Australia. It's led to thousands of people donating blood, that may or may not think about donating, which is what's really important about this partnership."

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And there is an ongoing need for blood, which only has a shelf life of 35 days. The NHS simply cannot do without it, for cancer patients, new mothers, those living with long-term conditions such as sickle cell, as well as in Accident and Emergency departments. "It's really important we keep a steady supply,” Prosser added.