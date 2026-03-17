“I urge them to reconsider and step up to help the next generation of talent”: Minister’s message to Live Nation’s dawdling over £1 arena and stadium levy

The UK's Creative Industries Minister has called on Live Nation to “step up” and help Britain’s ailing grassroots music scene by paying into the arena and stadium levy, and said that a failure to do so will force the government to make it mandatory.

The minister Ian Murray was speaking to NME about the levy – a £1 surcharge on tickets for arena and stadium gigs that goes back to supporting grassroots venues. It is needed because of the ongoing crisis in UK live music, which we’re sure you’re all aware of – in the year to July 2025, we lost 30 grassroots venues in the UK and 6,000 jobs, with half of the venues that remain surviving on zero profit.

So far, the £1 levy is voluntary. The plan was that half of arena and stadium gigs would be paying it by the end of 2025, but in the end, that target was missed. The deadline has been extended to the end of June 2026 and many in the industry, including the Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd, have blamed the failure to reach the target on Live Nation.

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“It is clear that there is more to do,” Murray said. “At present, only 30 per cent of tickets for 2026 shows are currently supporting the voluntary ticket contribution. More major venues, tour operators, agents and artists need to step up. In particular, while several major promoters have thrown their unequivocal support behind the Trust, a small number have not.”

Calls for arena ticket levy and tax relief to stop closure of grassroots music venues - YouTube Watch On

“Live Nation, given its hugely influential position in the market, could make a major positive impact if it changes its stance. I urge them to reconsider and step up to help the next generation of talent. The government has consistently said that we are prepared to explore legislative options to ensure the sustainability of our world-leading live music industry, and I would reiterate this message to those promoters who can make a real difference.”

It adds to the pressure on the music industry giant. Speaking at the launch of the Music Venue Trust’s annual report, Mark Davyd praised those live music platforms that have supported the levy, but said: “Live Nation, you know, and the whole industry knows, you are not. If the voluntary levy fails, it will not be the fault of the companies who have already embraced it, or Music Venue Trust, or the government, or any will to do it on behalf of individuals, artists, managers, agents, audiences or anyone else.

“It will be a direct consequence of the overwhelmingly dominant force in the arena and stadium market deciding not to deliver a voluntary levy. That’s your choice, Live Nation, and everyone in the industry hopes you make the right one.”