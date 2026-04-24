“An inspiring meeting point for professionals, creators, and tech enthusiasts alike”: Thomann are holding a special live music trade fair in May

Thomann has announced that during May they will be throwing open their legendary campus in Treppendorf, Germany, for a series of events that “will bring the live event sector to life” and “create an inspiring meeting point for professionals, creators, and tech enthusiasts alike.”

It’s called Live Days and in a statement, accompanying the announcement, Thomann says that: “Renowned manufacturers will be on site to present their own technologies as well as exclusive product launches at dedicated trade show booths, giving visitors the chance to experience innovations and engage with industry experts in person, as well as gain first-hand insights into current trends and solutions in the world of event technology.”

“In addition to traditional exhibition formats, the event offers a wide range of networking and content creation opportunities, with the unique setting of the Thomann Campus providing the ideal environment for participants to expand their knowledge, establish new contacts, and gain creative inspiration.

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Aside from the opportunity to buy gear and network, there will also be a number of workshops – both paid and free – training sessions and talks from leading industry figures, including Anselm Görtz, Toni Kern, and Thomas Mundorf.

It runs from May 11 to 30, but within that timeframe, there are a number of what Thomann calls ‘focal topic areas’.

The first week is reserved for training and educational sessions, May 19 to 20 sees the focus move to pro audio, networking, and lighting and on May 22 to 23 on to in-ear technology.

If your particular interest is microphones, mark the dates May 26 to 27, whilst May 29 and 30 is all about loudspeakers, lighting and video technology.

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(Image credit: Thomann)

Full Live Days schedule

11–18 May and 21 May: Pre-Live Days with a focus on training

• Training sessions, talks and seminars for pre-registered customers with d&b audiotechnik, L-Acoustics, Truss Academy (Global Truss), t Academy, HKademy, TW Audio, Yamaha, DiGiCo, Avid und ChamSys, MA Lighting, ETC and Obsidian Control Systems



19 and 20 May: Focus on Pro Audio, Networking & Lighting

• Training sessions, talks and seminars for pre-registered consumers, professionals, rental companies and theatre professionals

• Lighting and sound equipment manufacturers in the Expo Area and line array demos at the PA Playground



22 and 23 May: Focus on In-Ears

• Training sessions, talks and seminars for pre-registered consumers, professionals and musicians

• In-ear and accessory manufacturers in the Expo Area



26 and 27 May: Focus on Mics

• Training sessions, talks and seminars for pre-registered consumers, professionals and musicians

• Microphone and accessory manufacturers in the Expo Area



29 and 30 May: Focus on speakers, lighting and video technology

• Training sessions, talks and seminars for pre-registered consumers, professionals and musicians for rental companies, consumers and bands

• Lighting and sound manufacturers in the Expo Area and a large PA system demo at the PA Playground

