Shake off the winter lull and dust off the cobwebs with up to 60% off guitars, pedals, synths, mixers, and more in the massive Thomann Spring Sale, including £542 off an ESP LTD and £70 off a UAFX reverb pedal

Sunnier days are finally here, and as the long nights of winter lift, Thomann has delivered musicians a real mood booster with discounts of up to 60% off music gear in its Spring Sale . Covering all types of musicians, whether you’re a guitarist, drummer, singer, or keys player, it’s well worth checking out with over 600 discounted items available.

The sale is running through until the 8th of April, so you have a little bit of time if you need to wait for payday to arrive. With some of these discounts, however, I can’t see them hanging around, as despite the headline being up to 60% off, I’ve seen some items with 70% knocked off the price.

Thomann Spring Sale: Up to 60% off

With massive discounts on guitars, drums, studio gear, keyboards, and loads more, the Thomann Spring Sale is the place to bag yourself a deal on something that will inspire your music-making throughout the rest of the year. With discounts on brands like Gibson, Fender, Universal Audio, Zoom, Soma, and many more, it’s easily one of the biggest and best sales of the year so far. Read more Read less ▼

I’ve looked through every single item in the sale and picked out some of my favourites if you want a head start on the very best deals.

The first thing to jump out at me was a massive £70 reduction on this Universal Audio UAFX Heavenly Plate pedal . It’s great for guitar players, but as plate reverbs are so common in music production, pretty much any type of musician will be able to find a use for this, whether using it as a hardware send for your snare drums or adding it to a keys setup to lend some sweetness to your stock sounds.

The Zoom LiveTrak L-8 home studio mixer is a brilliant option for musicians who need to sum a selection of synthesizers into a single source, or those who need something robust for the rehearsal room. It’s got a cool £46 off in the sale at the moment , which takes the price down well below £350 - excellent value for 8 channels with assignable sound pads, 7 memories, and battery-powered operation.