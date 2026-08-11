“Oh, it was a nightmare. I was becoming physically sick just thinking of going to the studio each night. I used to love working with the band. By that point, I dreaded it”: The Beatles’ most trusted engineer on their studio tensions

For Beatles-aficionados, Geoff Emerick needs little introduction. An Abbey Road legend, Geoff first became an assistant engineer at the then-named EMI Recording Studios at the astonishing young age of 16 back in 1962.

On his very second day on the job, a group would stride through the door that would change Emerick’s life, and the entire course of music history, forever…

Geoff, who very sadly passed away in 2018 at the age of 72, was there for some of the Beatles’ most significant recordings, working under the group's famed producer George Martin, and growing into the Fab Four’s trusted recording engineer on 1966's iconic Revolver LP - second only to Martin.

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From then on, he steered and assisted the group in creating some of the greatest music ever heard, from Sgt Pepper, Magical Mystery Tour and their 1968 double-album, known by most as the 'White Album'.

It was on this record that Geoff grew dispirited by the creative tensions and disagreements that began to pollute the once positive studio atmosphere.

The amazing Geoff Emerick (Image credit: Rory Doyle/Stringer/Getty Images)

Back in 2014, MusicRadar spoke to Geoff at length about the making of the band’s final studio album, Abbey Road. During that chat, Geoff told us in frank detail about just how difficult it was in the lead up to making that much more harmonious record, witnessing four men who’d accomplished so much descend into bitter acrimony.

After a tumultuous time working on the fractured White Album (and, after spending three days working on Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da, who can blame him?) Emerick threw in the towel…

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“The group was disintegrating before my eyes," Emerick told us. "It was ugly, like watching a divorce between four people. After a while, I had to get out.”

He went on to say that the reason for his departure was down to how this overwhelmingly negative atmosphere was affecting him, on a physiological level; "Oh, it was a nightmare. I was becoming physically sick just thinking of going to the studio each night. I used to love working with the band. By that point, I dreaded it. Getting out was the only thing I could do.”

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (Remastered 2009) - YouTube Watch On

Despite resigning his post, one year on, Emerick was lured back to the studio on the promise that the issues had been put to one side so the group could make one last ‘good’ album.

The Beatles - and George Martin - knew that Geoff was an essential element in realising the band’s genius in the studio.

“After Let It Be [in early 1969], which I understand was not very pleasant for anybody, Paul was very keen to make a record the way the band used to. He wanted George Martin and I behind the console and everybody working together. He said things would be better than what they had been.”

“I'm glad I came back for the final bow,” Geoff told us. “To have missed being a part of the Abbey Road album, I'd still be kicking myself.”

Read our full interview with the late Geoff Emerick - and his comprehensive track-by-track of Abbey Road - here