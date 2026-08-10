Watch early camcorder footage of early Oasis, unearthed and made available to watch

Rare footage of Oasis from around the time of their first single has been made available to watch for the first time.

It dates from a gig at Glasgow’s Tramshed in April 1994, five months before Definitely Maybe came out. The camcorder footage has not been seen widely and was put up for auction last year when fans from the Live4Ever forum cobbled together the cash to buy it.

It’s a bit...shaky, but it’s fascinating stuff. What immediately leaps out is that how unreactive and motionless the audience is. Nobody knows the words. Oasis had only just released Supersonic as a single and both Gallagher brothers come over as nervous and even a little bit callow.

Latest Videos From MusicRadar Watch full video here:

Not surprising really, when you consider that the gig was being broadcast live on BBC Radio One as part of the station’s Sound City event. It was the band’s first big exposure on national radio.

Oasis - Supersonic (Official HD Remastered Video) - YouTube Watch On

As well as the band’s short set, there is also backstage footage of the group - which at this stage still included Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs, Paul ‘Guigsy’ McGuigan and Tony McCarroll - chatting before the gig, drinking beer and preparing to leave afterwards.

Fans can click here to access the footage and if you would like to chip in to cover the costs of acquiring the footage you can click here.

“Thank you so much for this,” one fan wrote on Reddit having watched the video. “Love watching footage from the very early days – pure gold! Liam’s star-shaped tambourine and his white-red jumper (there are many photos of Liam wearing it and even some with Noel in it, so they probably shared it) are both so iconic!”

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Today (August 10) marks 30 years to the day since Oasis played the first of their Knebworth gigs. Many were speculating that the occasion would be marked by news of new dates for the band next year, including a return to Knebworth. But nothing has been confirmed. Yet.