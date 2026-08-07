Brain me in: It's MusicRadar's Quiz of the Week #16
You're just 10 quick music biz quiz questions away from greatness…
Back once again with the ill behaviour… It's time for MusicRadar's quiz of the week!
Yes, we're taking it to the limit one more time and challenging you to prove that you've been all over this week's hottest music news.
Every week, we devise 10 fiendish and fun questions to test whether you've been paying attention. Or not…
It's showtime. Let's do this!
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Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.
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