Quizzy Gillespie: It's MusicRadar's Quiz of the Week #7!
Can you scale our top-ten music news quiz questions and get to number one?
As ever, there have been plenty of ch-ch-ch-changes in the music biz this week and MusicRadar has – as always – had its finger firmly on the pulse.
But can you achieve similar greatness in our weekly round-up of the week's biggest stories in fiendish 10-question quiz form?
Once again, it's time for you to test your knowledge of who's been rocking what, where, and why.
Let's start this up!
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Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.
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