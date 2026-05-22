Quizzy Gillespie: It's MusicRadar's Quiz of the Week #7!

As ever, there have been plenty of ch-ch-ch-changes in the music biz this week and MusicRadar has – as always – had its finger firmly on the pulse.

But can you achieve similar greatness in our weekly round-up of the week's biggest stories in fiendish 10-question quiz form?

Once again, it's time for you to test your knowledge of who's been rocking what, where, and why.

Let's start this up!