Let's get quizzical: It's MusicRadar's Quiz of the Week #8!

Features
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It's that time again… Test your knowledge of this week's music news with our fiendish top 10 quiz

Human brain listens to yellow headphones isolated view on blue background 3d render image
(Image credit: Hryhorii Bondar/Getty)

Moving. Shaking. Rocking. Rolling. The world of music never stands still and keeping up with the pace can prove quite the burden…

But don't crack up… Bend your brain… See both sides… And throw off your mental chaaaains by taking on our top 10 test below.

We've got all the facts and fun jammed into one place, all culled from the pages of MusicRadar.com this week.

Let's see who's been rocking what, where, and why. Hit it!

Daniel Griffiths
Daniel Griffiths

Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.

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