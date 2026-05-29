Let's get quizzical: It's MusicRadar's Quiz of the Week #8!

Moving. Shaking. Rocking. Rolling. The world of music never stands still and keeping up with the pace can prove quite the burden…

But don't crack up… Bend your brain… See both sides… And throw off your mental chaaaains by taking on our top 10 test below.

We've got all the facts and fun jammed into one place, all culled from the pages of MusicRadar.com this week.

Let's see who's been rocking what, where, and why. Hit it!