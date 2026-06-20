Hot for teacher? It's MusicRadar's Quiz of the Week #10!
We've got 10 burning questions on this week's hottest music news. Will you pass the test?
Welcome to the 10th in our series of weekly quizzes designed to test your knowledge of this week's music news!
Each week, we fling 10 fiendish questions your way to test whether you've been paying attention. Or not.
Our just-for-fun quiz is the perfect reminder of who's been rocking what, where, and why this week.
Don't need no education? OK. Prove it.
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Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.
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