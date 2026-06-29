School's out for summer: It's MusicRadar's Quiz of the Week #11!

It's Quiz of the Week time again and – especially for last week's heatwave – we've got a hot one for you…

Yes, each week we take a look back, pluck out our 10 favourite stories from the world of music, then put you to the test via the medium of the multiple-choice.

There are outrageous quotes, big band rifts and near-death experiences to contemplate this week.

Think you know what's going on?

Let's start this up.