School's out for summer: It's MusicRadar's Quiz of the Week #11!
Each week we spin back the hottest music news and put you to the test
It's Quiz of the Week time again and – especially for last week's heatwave – we've got a hot one for you…
Yes, each week we take a look back, pluck out our 10 favourite stories from the world of music, then put you to the test via the medium of the multiple-choice.
There are outrageous quotes, big band rifts and near-death experiences to contemplate this week.
Think you know what's going on?
Let's start this up.
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Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.
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