Quizzy Rascal: It's MusicRadar's Quiz of the Week #6!
Round off your week with our 10-question recap of this week's hottest music news
Wind down for the weekend and test your mighty musical brain with our weekly quiz on all that's been moving and shaking on the pages of MusicRadar this week.
Each week, we fling 10 fiendish questions your way to test whether you've been paying attention (or not).
Our Quiz of the Week is the perfect reminder of who's been rocking what, where, and why.
Ready? Steady? Go!
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.