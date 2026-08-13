Travis Barker’s new doc is out today - here's 8 other drummers whose incredible stories deserve to be told on screen

Travis Barker’s new documentary, Louder Than Fear, has just been released on Disney+ , charting the Blink-182 drummer’s epic career climb, alongside the life-changing plane crash that killed four of the six people on-board back in 2008. And last week it was announced an official Neil Peart documentary was coming to our screens next month .

Finally, some of the world’s most iconic drummers - so used to sitting at the back of the stage - are getting their props, and the triumphs and tragedies of their lives are being told with their blessing.

With that in mind, I started contemplating other drummers with stories that deserved telling, and came up with this list. From overcoming severe adversity and industry exploitation to battling stage fright, sexism, and sudden loss, these musicians aren't just the heartbeat of so much iconic music - they're complex human beings with stories that demand to be seen.

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1. Rick Allen (Def Leppard)

Why I’d watch it: Witness one of the best comebacks in rock and roll history



With Def Leppard at the peak of their mid-’80s rise, drummer Rick Allen was involved in a high-speed car crash that cost him his left arm. That would have been game over for most players, but not Allen; against all odds and through tireless work with engineers, he created a custom kit combining acoustic and electronic drums and an array of foot pedals that enabled him to play with his remaining three limbs. He learned a new way to drum and returned to the band for his first live show less than 2 years later on 5 August 1986, followed in 1987 by the multi-platinum-selling album Hysteria. A true strength-through-adversity story that’s as inspiring as it is tragic.

2. John Bonham (Led Zeppelin)

Led Zeppelin - Moby Dick Drum Solo (Madison Square Garden 1973) - YouTube Watch On

Why I’d watch it: Because Bonham invented rock and roll drumming as we know it

The story of Led Zeppelin has been told countless times, but John Bonham deserves his own moment in the spotlight for his indelible contribution to rock and roll; his groove, thunderous triplets and giant drum sound laid the foundations for rock music to come. Then there’s the other side of Bonham: the home bird who battled with anxiety, hated touring and ultimately succumbed to alcoholism aged just 32. The juxtaposition of this giant on stage with the man who existed behind closed doors is a tragic tale of achieving iconic status, burning brightly and leaving too soon.

3. Karen Carpenter (The Carpenters)

Karen Carpenter Drum solo 1968 Dancing in the street HD - YouTube Watch On

Why I’d watch it: Because Carpenter was a far better drummer than most people realise

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Most will remember Karen Carpenter for her distinctive vocal talents, but it was her skills behind the kit (often while singing) that really set her apart as a musician. Speed, chops, creative phrasing - Carpenter had it in spades and drumming heavyweights like John Bonham held her in high regard. I’d love a doc highlighting her passion for drumming against a backdrop of a music industry pressurising her into getting on the mic, and giving her due props for her percussive talents.

4. Clyde Stubblefield (James Brown's Band)

Why I’d watch it: Because the most sampled drummer of all time didn’t get enough credit when he was alive

Clyde Stubblefield’s iconic drum break on James Brown’s ‘Funky Drummer’ laid the foundation for so many hip-hop classics, being sampled by everyone from Public Enemy to Prince. Tragically, aside from a handful of awards, by the time of his death in 2017, and no thanks to songwriting credit loopholes, he largely went unrecognised - and unpaid - for his hefty contribution to music in the 80s and 90s. His story is a heartbreaking commentary on music industry exploitation, artistic influence and race.

5. Meg White (The White Stripes)

The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army (Live at Bonnaroo 2007) - YouTube Watch On

Why I’d watch it: Because Meg became a minimalist drumming icon, then walked away from it all

When Meg White first entered public consciousness on The White Stripes’ 1999 self-titled debut album, she got people talking: lambasted for her minimalist, primal playing, but in the other corner credited as the engine room behind the noughties’ greatest garage rock duo and for opening the door for countless female drummers. The relentless criticism and sexism, coupled with the scale of the band, led her to retreat from public life and she hasn’t been heard of since. Now time has passed, and through a modern lens, I’d love to know how she feels about that period of her life and the impact she’s had.

6. Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters)

Foo Fighters - Everlong (Live 2017) - YouTube Watch On

Why I’d watch it: The ultimate modern rock icon who left his mark and occupied one of the most high pressure drum seats in history

Put simply, Texas-born Taylor was one of the greatest modern rock drummers of his generation. He had everything; looks, chops, hyper energy and the approval of none other than Dave Grohl. He went from Alanis Morissette’s touring band to forming a life-long brotherhood with Grohl, and between them they became the Foo Fighters’ grinning, dynamic duo, filling stadiums with the band’s radio-friendly enormo-rock. I’d love to see a doc charting his life, from his humble beginnings to global stardom, alongside his struggles with stage fright and the huge outpouring of love at the tribute concert following his untimely death.

7. Sheila E.

Sheila E. - Beautiful Night with Prince - YouTube Watch On

Why I’d watch it: She’s the ‘Queen of Percussion’ and broke music industry gender boundaries in the ‘80s

Born into a talented musical family (she was the daughter of Pete Escovedo), Sheila E. carved out a path with her virtuosic percussion playing, both as an expert tambale player and accomplished drummer, penetrating the worlds of pop, funk, and Latin jazz. A career highlight was earning the position of musical director on Prince’s Sign ‘O The Times tour in possibly her most iconic and funkiest era. Her story covers breaking down walls in the male-dominated ‘80s pop scene, surviving personal trauma early in life, and maintaining a vibrant music career that's lasted well over four decades.

8. Buddy Rich

Why I’d watch it: He wasn’t known as the greatest drummer of all time for nothing

If you’ve ever listened to the Buddy Rich bus tapes you’ll immediately understand why he was one of the most formidable and respected band leaders of his time. Despite the terrifying off-stage persona, on-stage he was simply unbeatable and rhythmically gifted. But his talent was clear from a young age. At just four years old he became known as Traps The Drum Wonder; it was obvious the self-taught drummer would spend a lifetime dazzling the world with his music. A documentary would give fascinating insight into his life, his talents and the lengths he went for musical perfection.