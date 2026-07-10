Simply the test: It's MusicRadar's Quiz of the Week #13!

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Unlucky for some? Are you ready to have your knowledge of this week's music news put to the test?

Human brain listens to yellow headphones isolated view on blue background 3d render image
(Image credit: Hryhorii Bondar/Getty)

It's a steaming-hot Friday once again, and that can only mean one thing… It's time for our weekly run-down of music happenings in 10-question quiz form!

Each week, we jam in the stories and test whether you – our loyal readers – have been paying attention or not.

Don't wanna miss a thing? Our quick musical quiz recap will soon have you back up to speed as to who's rocking what, where and why.

Here's this week's playlist of on-site highlights.

Daniel Griffiths
Daniel Griffiths

Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.

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