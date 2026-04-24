It's MusicRadar's Quiz of the Week #3!

It's Friday, so that can only mean one thing… It's time for our weekly run-down of music happenings in 10-question quiz form!

Each week, we jam in the stories and test whether you – our loyal readers – have been paying attention or not.

Don't wanna miss a thing? Our quick musical quiz recap will soon have you back up to speed as to who's rocking what, where and why.

Here's this week's pick of our on-site highlights. Hit it!