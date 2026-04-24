It's MusicRadar's Quiz of the Week #3!
Have you been paying attention to what's been going on in the world of music this week?
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It's Friday, so that can only mean one thing… It's time for our weekly run-down of music happenings in 10-question quiz form!
Each week, we jam in the stories and test whether you – our loyal readers – have been paying attention or not.
Don't wanna miss a thing? Our quick musical quiz recap will soon have you back up to speed as to who's rocking what, where and why.
Here's this week's pick of our on-site highlights. Hit it!
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.
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